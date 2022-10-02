Russell Gage start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs are reeling from losing to the Green Bay Packers last week and hope they are healthier this week. Wide receiver Russell Gage should be active for the game and has become a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Russell Gage

Gage has the most targets on the team with 21. He has caught 19 of them for 128 yards and a touchdown. He has 10 more receptions than Leonard Fournette, who is second on the team with nine. Gage has been reliable, but his average reception is only 6.7 yards. This low average limits his ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Gage should not be started this week, even as a flex play. Mike Evans will be back this week, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are game-time decisions. If one of them is active, that will eliminate the value for Gage. If they both miss the game, you could look at flexing Gage in desperation. Otherwise, sit Gage this week.