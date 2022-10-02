Julio Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The game will be this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football on Sunday, October 2. Tampa Bay is coming off a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers. While this matchup against Kansas City isn't going to be easier, the Bucs are expected to be healthier for this game. Wide receiver Julio Jones has been limited in practice this week and has been ruled a game-time decision for Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Julio Jones

The veteran wideout hasn't been able to be the reliable pass-catcher that quarterback Tom Brady was hoping for when the team signed him this offseason. Jones has been riddled with injuries and has only been able to suit up for one game this season. He caught three of his five targets for 69 yards. His biggest concern is getting healthy because Brady does look his way when he plays.

Start or sit in Week 4?

While Jones is a household name, that doesn't mean that he still retains the fantasy relevancy he has had in recent years. He should remain on your bench this week and shouldn't be in your fantasy football lineup.