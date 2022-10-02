Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. This week’s version of Sunday Night Football will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs are coming off a bad loss to the Green Bay Packers, but this will be a tough game to bounce back in. They have several injuries on the offense, but tight end Cameron Brate is healthy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate

Despite quarterback Tom Brady relying on tight ends in the past, he has never gotten on the same page with Brate. The tight end has seven receptions on 11 targets for 68 yards through three games so far. While this doesn't seem so bad, his lack of end zone trips coupled with low average yardage limits his fantasy football upside.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Brate should remain on your bench in Week 4. There is inevitably going to be a week that he has a good game, and you are going to lament him on your bench, but it will be unexpected and near impossible to predict. Even with the Chiefs giving up the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends per game, leave Brate on your bench.