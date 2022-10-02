James Conner start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 20-12 loss to the Rams in Week 3, marking their second loss of the season as they fall to 1-2. They’ll look to bounce back with a trip to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Sunday’s game is slated to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

James Conner ran the ball 13 times for 39 yards, while catching three of his five targets for another 18 yards in the loss to the Rams. He brought in 8.7 PPR fantasy points, which is a slight improvement on the 7.1 he turned in from the win over the Raiders in Week 2. The Cardinals had a rough time against the Rams especially on the ground as Conner averaged just three yards per carry. Conner has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him limited in practice earlier in the week, but he practiced in full on Friday which should indicate that he’ll suit up for Sunday’s contest.

If Conner doesn’t end up playing in Week 4, Eno Benjamin will serve as his replacement and should see an increased workload against the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Cardinals will be going up against a tough Panthers defense who allowed just 84 rushing yards against the Saints in Week 3. If he suits up, James Conner should still be good for a start in your flex spot. If he’s out, look toward Eno Benjamin or another running back elsewhere who can turn in a decent amount of points.