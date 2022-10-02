Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will look to get back on track as they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. The Panthers have not been too impressive against the run, which means opportunities could be in play for the likes of Eno Benjamin. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, we assess his historical fantasy performance and determine whether he provides value as a starter for your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin has been solid as the Cardinals’ RB2 through the first three weeks of the season. He’s totaled 75 yards with 17 rushing attempts in three games, and his ability to catch the ball has presented some PPR value as well. Benjamin has hauled in eight catches for a total of 60 yards this season, making him worth a stash on your roster in case of injury to Arizona’s RB1 in James Conner. Still, sufficient yardage and scoring opportunities are what prove to be valuable for fantasy football running backs.

Connor’s lone rushing touchdown matches the volume of Darrel Williams, while Benjamin has yet to see the endzone so far. Conner’s 30 carries are a step above Benjamin’s 17, so it’s not exactly a secret as to who has the better opportunity to cash in on opportunities via the ground game. Kyler Murray also represents a consistent threat to running backs’ fantasy value given his mobility.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Benjamin is worth a spot on fantasy rosters as a possible handcuff in case of injury to Conner, but until that moment happens Benjamin remains a sit going forward, and the same rings true for his Week 4 tilt against the Panthers.