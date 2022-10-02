Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals continue to battle through an ever-changing receiving corps, and they will hope to bounce back versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Marquise Brown was acquired in the offseason to serve as a primary threat through the air, and ahead of Sunday’s contest, we assess his matchup this week and whether he’s a lock to start in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

As long as DeAndre Hopkins remains sidelined due to suspension, then the remaining Cardinals receivers are worthwhile considerations due to their fantasy stocks getting a boost. Brown could jump into must-start territory on Sunday versus the Panthers, especially as Arizona monitors the game-time status of Rondale Moore. If Moore cannot suit up then Brown is a certified start for fantasy lineups on Sunday, and it helps that he’s coming off his best fantasy performance of the season.

Last week, Brown finished with a season-high 14 catches on 17 targets for 140 yards and 28 PPR fantasy points. His performance in Week 3 could be the breakout game needed to instill an extra level of trust between him and Kyler Murray, and he has a beneficial matchup versus the Panthers. Carolina has largely been average with 20.8 PPR fantasy points per game surrendered to receivers through three weeks, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With Hopkins still out of the lineup and Moore’s injury likely impacting his production for this week, Brown should continue to serve as one of Murray’s top options through the air. Thus, he is a start this week for fantasy lineups.