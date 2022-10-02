Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, and their matchup could include the long-awaited return of a key player in the receiving corps. Rondale Moore has been waiting to make his season debut as he nurses a hamstring injury, but his ability to take the field on Sunday could give Arizona an extra boost. We assess Moore’s matchup this week and determine whether he’s a start or sit for fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

After logging his first full practice of the year, Moore has the opportunity to step into a sizable role against Carolina. DeAndre Hopkins continues to await his season debut as he serves out his suspension, and A.J. Green has already been ruled out for Sunday. That leaves Marquise Brown as the consistent wideout to suit up for Week 4, but after him is where Moore can potentially step into an impactful role.

Arizona is currently second in the NFL in pass attempts per game (48.3), so Moore should see no shortage of looks through the air even as he makes his first game appearance of the year. The absence of Green will open more looks for Moore right off the bat, and the Panthers have been average against fantasy receivers, ranking 16th with an average of 20.8 points surrendered per game. Whether or not Moore is limited in any capacity due to a snap count could be the deciding factor in understanding what his fantasy ceiling is this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

As long as Moore is able to suit up against the Panthers, he is a worthwhile start as a flex player this week. Green’s absence gives Moore the extra fantasy upside to warrant consideration as a starter, and given that the Cardinals have not been shy to throw the ball it only furthers the potential value Moore can offer for fantasy managers.