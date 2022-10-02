Greg Dortch start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are among the top teams in throwing the ball this season, and they will ride that strategy into their Week 4 bout against the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals may have found an X-Factor in receiver Greg Dortch, who is off to a hot start for Arizona. We break down his opponent matchup this week and determine whether he should be a starter in your fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

The Cardinals' speedy receiver could be in line for a significant workload in Week 4, and bolstering his case is his track record through the first three weeks of the season. Dortch has caught 20 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, and he’s totaled double-digit fantasy performances in each game so far this season. Last week, Dortch had his best fantasy outing with 17 PPR fantasy points recorded, and there’s a great chance he exceeds that benchmark versus the Panthers.

A.J. Green has already been ruled out for Sunday, and both Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore are dealing with respective injuries. Bonafide WR1 DeAndre Hopkins remains absent as he serves a suspension, leaving Kyler Murray with limited healthy options to target through the air. That should only benefit Dortch, and given his production, through three games it’s clear he’s earned the trust of Murray in the pocket.

Start or sit in Week 4?

If you have an open flex position available in your lineups this week, Dortch is by far a worthwhile consideration to plug and play in Week 4. The time to maximize his fantasy value is now with Hopkins still absent and the Cardinals' larger receiving corps battling injuries.