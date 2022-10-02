Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals may be limited on offensive weapons as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. One consistent option that will be on the field is tight end Zach Ertz, who could benefit as a result of injuries hampering the larger Cardinals receiving room. We break down the matchup ahead of him and assess whether he should be a lock to start in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

The tight end position in fantasy football offers very few “stud” options, but Ertz has been a consistent TE1 performer through the first three weeks of the season. The Cardinals tight end has averaged double-digit PPR fantasy points in each game so far, and his combined 21 targets through the last two weeks arguably push him into must-start territory for fantasy managers. The additional factor further justifying his status is the injury history of his fellow receivers.

A.J. Green has already been ruled out for Sunday’s contest, while Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore are each nursing injuries of their own. Of course, the Cardinals WR1 in DeAndre Hopkins continues to be absent as he serves his suspension. That leaves Kyler Murray, who has propelled the Cardinals to second in the NFL in pass attempts per game (48.3) with limited reliable options through the air. As Arizona battles through the injury bug, Ertz could be in line for increased targets as one of the few remaining healthy and reliable options for Murray.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Ertz is a must-start in Week 4 against the Panthers, with the very real probability that he exceeds his average fantasy production. On a normal day, Ertz is a consistent and reliable TE1, but on Sunday he could very well leap into one of your highest-performing fantasy players for the week. With Murray limited on options through the air, fire up Ertz and hope that you reap the rewards of an efficient fantasy performance.