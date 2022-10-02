Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off of his best game of the season. He will try to match those efforts this Sunday against the tough run defense of the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson had a solid game in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches for 28 yards. Stevenson is averaging five yards per carry this season and has probably earned more opportunities in the offense. Unfortunately Bill Belichick is so inconsistent with how he uses his backs making Stevenson hard to trust from a fantasy standpoint.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With the injury to Mac Jones likely to limit the passing game, Stevenson could be in line for double-digit touches. His effectiveness as a fantasy player will depend on his ability to get in the end zone. Damien Harris has generally taken the red-zone and goal-line snaps so Stevenson is a risky start at best.