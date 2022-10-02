DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will enter a daunting matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. After being forced to adapt with a backup quarterback under center for Sunday’s contest, the move will undoubtedly have an effect on the likes of wide receiver DeVante Parker. We break down what the move means and whether Parker should remain a start for your fantasy lineups in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

Parker erupted in Week 3 for his best game as a Patriot, finishing with five catches on 10 targets for 156 yards and a 20.6 PPR fantasy performance. Much of that production was in light of Parker coming in and handling an added share of targets with Jakobi Meyers out due to injury. Regardless, Parker’s breakout performance in New England at the very least made the case for some added trust between him and Mac Jones. Unfortunately, Jones will not be under center on Sunday versus the Packers, which means that veteran Brian Hoyer will step into the pocket in his absence.

It’s not rocket science to understand that with Jones out and with Hoyer as his replacement, the entire Patriots receiving unit takes a massive downgrade for Week 4. The odds were already stacked against them as the Packers have surrendered the tenth-fewest fantasy points on average to receivers (19.5 fantasy PPG). Now with Jones out it could mean that the Patriots play it conservatively and run the ball more as opposed to throwing. In the worst-case scenario, it could mean Hoyer has a rough outing overall in his first stint as the starter.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Parker’s breakout performance last week would have likely commanded consideration as a flex going forward, but the absence of Jones makes him a clear sit decision for Week 4. Once Jones is back under center, then Parker should be worth some flex consideration in fantasy leagues.