Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers will meet in Week 4 of the NFL season, and Bill Belichick may have his hands full in navigating his replacement quarterback situation. The move under center will surely affect the fantasy outlook of Nelson Agholor, and we break down his matchup to decide whether he’s a fantasy start or sit for lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor has largely been up and down for the Patriots through the first three weeks of the season. His best fantasy performance by far came in Week 2 with a stat line that included catching all six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown, totaling 23.0 PPR fantasy points. In his follow-up last week, Agholor finished with just two catches for 41 yards and 4.1 PPR fantasy points. Now with Mac Jones out for Sunday and Brian Hoyer stepping in as a replacement, Agholor’s fantasy ceiling could not be lower.

The entire Patriots’ receiving corpse should be viewed as having taken a downgrade with Hoyer now under center, who could struggle against a Packers defense that has also been capable against fantasy receivers. Through three weeks, Green Bay has surrendered the tenth-fewest fantasy points on average to the position (19.5). If the odds weren’t stacked against Agholor already, then the backup quarterback situation should be the final determining factor.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Agholor is a sit for Week 4, if not for his up-and-down performance through three weeks then due to the backup quarterback situation in play for New England. Once Jones is back under center, then Agholor should be worth some flex consideration.