Damien Harris start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has always hasn’t always been able to reach his fantasy potential because of the way Bill Belichick uses his backs. But with some injuries likely to hamper the offense, Harris could be a good option this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris has been a serviceable running back over the past two weeks because of his ability to find the end zone. The yards haven’t really been there yet, but he’s getting sufficient touches in the run game and a few passes thrown his way. The red-zone usage, however, will determine his success in fantasy from week to week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With Mac Jones dealing with a nasty high ankle sprain, it looks like the Patriots will be leaning heavily on Harris and fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson despite facing the Packers’ well-respected run defense. Harris isn’t a sure thing, but he is in a favorable situation to be used as a RB2 in most leagues.