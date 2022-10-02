Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in London with his team this week for a Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings that’s part of the NFL’s international series. Kamara also brought along the same rib injury he was dealing with last week, before they left the country. He’s officially listed as questionable this week. However, he was able to practice on a limited basis all week, and Kamara is expected to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Kamara’s rib injury has been battling this rib injury all season so far, and it forced him to sit out Week 2.

A playmaker who’s been one of the league’s most prolific pass catchers has just five receptions through three games this season. On the ground, Kamara had a season-high 15 carries for 61 yards last week against Carolina. He could see more passes coming his way this week. Andy Dalton is starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston, and he’s expected to be more generous with check downs to his running back.

If Kamara can’t play, Mark Ingram takes over in the backfield. In Week 2, he had 10 carries for 58 yards and two catches for three yards with Kamara on the sideline.