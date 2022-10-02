Jarvis Landry injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Last week, Jarvis Landry was forced out of a game against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury. In the days after the game, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver did return to the practice field, after sitting on Wednesday, getting in limited work on Thursday and Friday. That puts him on track to play this week as his team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in London, despite a questionable designation on the official injury report.

Fantasy football implications

Landry caught two passes for 22 yards last week before leaving the game. He hasn’t been getting much work in the passing game over the last two weeks, after a seven-catch, 114-yard performance in the season opener.

This week could be a busier one for Landry. The Saints will be without Michael Thomas, who’s dealing with a toe injury. Thomas’ absence combined with a start from Andy Dalton could give Landry’s productivity a boost this week.

Because this is a London game, kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to make any final lineup decisions early.