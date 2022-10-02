Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Will Julio Jones play this week? It’s become an ongoing question for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed the veteran wide receiver in the offseason. A knee injury has been bothering Jones all season. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but did not participate on Friday in what the team called a rest day. Officially questionable for a Sunday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs said Friday that Jones will be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football implications

A game-time decision for a primetime Sunday game puts fantasy managers in a tough spot. Chris Godwin is in the same boat, leaving the Bucs’ receivers in a state of flux headed into this one.

Both Mike Evans and Russell Gage are expected to play, making them, especially Evans, the safest picks for fantasy lineups among Tampa Bay’s receivers. If Jones does play, he’s a fringe option for fantasy, especially if Godwin comes back too.