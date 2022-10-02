Chris Godwin injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

There’s a chance Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin could return to action for the first time since Week 1. Godwin is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Friday this week, sitting on Thursday for a rest day. Godwin has a questionable designation, and the team said Friday that he’ll be a game-time decision.

The Bucs are on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fantasy football implications

The Bucs are being cautious with Godwin after he re-aggravated his knee injury in Week 1—he suffered a torn ACL last season. Being a game-time decision will certainly put fantasy managers in a tough spot since it’s a primetime game.

The Bucs also have Mike Evans back this week after a one-game suspension, and Russell Gage is expected to play. Julio Jones is also questionable and will be a game-time decision, further clouding the receiving picture.

Putting Godwin in your lineup this week is going to come down to a matter of risk tolerance. It might be best to consider other options.