Christian McCaffrey injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Fresh off his second 100-yard game in two weeks, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 4 is up in the air. He is officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report with a thigh issue. He sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday this week, before returning in a limited capacity on Friday.

On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule was hopeful that McCaffrey will be able to play, but that’s all we’ve got to go on at this point. The Panthers are at home for a late afternoon game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football implications

McCaffrey is coming off a season-high rushing performance last week. Against the Saints, he carried the ball 25 times for 108 yards. The week prior, he had 102 yards on 15 carries against the Giants.

At least one report said that McCaffrey will attempt to play this week, but that’s of little assurance for fantasy football lineup decisions. If McCaffrey can’t go, D’Onta Foreman would be the most likely starting candidate to replace him.