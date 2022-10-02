Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was a late addition to the injury report this week. He turned up with a foot injury during Friday’s practice, and he was limited that day. The team listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report.

The Cardinals are on the road to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Brown is coming off his best game of the season. He caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 140 yards against the Rams last week. And if he does play this week, he’s worth a spot in fantasy lineups with the Cardinals shorthanded at receiver. But that’s a risk, given the late-week injury.

Arizona ruled out AJ Green for this week, and Rondale Moore is questionable. DeAndre Hopkins is still serving a suspension. Moore is working toward his first appearance of the season.

If Brown can’t go, the most likely candidates to see the most targets are wideout Greg Dortch and tight end Zach Ertz. Last week, Dortch had nine catches on 10 targets for 80 yards.