Dawson Knox injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Dawson Knox is dealing with back and hip injuries for Week 4. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Game day Update: Dawson Knox is expected to play on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is listed as questionable on the injury report again this week. Unlike last week, when he was dealing with a foot injury, Knox has back and hip injuries this time around. He did manage to practice all week, working as a limited participant.

While we don’t have any official word on his status for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Baltimore Ravens, it’s worth noting that Knox played in Week 3 after missing one practice session and two limited sessions.

Fantasy football implications

Knox has been fairly quiet in Buffalo’s passing game so far this season, something fantasy managers have surely noticed. He caught four passes last week for 25 yards against Miami, and he caught four the week before that, for a season high 41 yards. However, like most pass catchers on the Bills, Knox is capable of going off in any given week.

If Knox can’t play, Quintin Morris could see an uptick in targets.

