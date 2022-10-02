Gabe Davis injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

After sitting out Thursday’s practice, Gabe Davis returned to the field in a limited role on Friday with the team. Davis is dealing with an ankle injury, and the Buffalo Bills officially listed the wide receiver as questionable for this week.

Davis aggravated his ankle injury on earlier in the week. It’s the same issue that caused him to miss Buffalo’s Week 2 game. However, Davis said Friday that he would play this week, so he should be safe to have in fantasy lineups.

The Bills travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in the early slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Davis caught three passes on six targets for 37 yards last week against the Dolphins. He had a big season opener, catching four passes on five targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He’s got a great matchup this week against a Ravens secondary that’s been generous to opposing receives.