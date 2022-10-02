Dalton Schultz injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have tight end Dalton Schultz back in action this week. Schultz missed last week’s game with a knee injury, and he’s listed as questionable again this week. He did manage to practice each session this week, as a limited participant. Head coach Mike McCarthy said prior to Thursday’s practice that he expected Schultz to be a full participant that day, so he might not be as far along as hoped. However, team owner Jerry Jones said that Schultz would play this week.

Fantasy football implications

A decision on Schultz went down to the wire last week, so he was at least close. After a 62-yard outing in the season opener, Schultz had just 18 yards on two catches in Week 2. He suffered his knee injury in that game, forced out early.

Without Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot split the workload at tight end, each targeted three times. Hendershot caught all three passes for 43 yards.

The Cowboys host the Washington Commanders on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.