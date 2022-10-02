Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Game day update: Zay Jones is expected to play on Sunday against the Eagles, per Adam Schefter.

After a big game that put him front of mind for a lot of fantasy football managers, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones showed up on this week’s injury report. Jones is listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury. It happed in the middle of the week, on Thursday, but after missing that day’s session, he was able to return on a limited basis for Friday.

There’s no indication that Jones won’t play this week, but, as always, you’ll want to double check the news Sunday. The Jaguars are on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Jones broke out for a big game last week. He caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Those totals led the team in receiving for that one.

If Jones can’t play, that would most likely translate to additional targets for Christian Kirk, who leads the team in receiving yards, and Marvin Jones.