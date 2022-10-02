Russell Gage injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are limping into a Sunday night Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs with a number of injuries clouding their group of wide receivers. Among them is Russell Gage, who is listed as questionable this week with a hamstring injury. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday this week, Gage sat Friday, in what the team labeled as a rest day.

However, all signs point toward Gage suiting up this week. Head coach Todd Bowles did not include Gage on a list of players he said Friday would be a game-time decision, a list that includes fellow wideouts Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Fantasy football implications

Gage played a big role last week with most of the Bucs’ other receivers sidelined. He caught 12 passes on 13 targets in Week 3, totaling 87 yards and scoring a touchdown. Those numbers are unlikely to hold this week with Mike Evans due back from his one-game suspension.

The Bucs could still put Gage into a starting role this week with Godwin and Jones on the bubble. But that only makes Gage a little more of a risky player for fantasy football lineups.