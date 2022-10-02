Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds hurt his ankle in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he was practicing with the team again on Wednesday, as a limited participant, before sitting out on Thursday. Reynolds did manage to return in a limited role on Friday, and he’s officially listed as questionable to play this week.

The Lions are at home for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds had a big game last week, catching six passes on 10 targets for 96 yards, season highs for him. He could be in line for a big game this week with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Swift both ruled out due to injury. The Lions will also be without running back D’Andre Swift, who’s third on the team with eight receptions.

If Reynolds can’t go, running back Jamaal Williams, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and wide receivers Quintez Cephus are the big beneficiaries for this banged-up offense.