Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Game day update: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to play vs. the Bucs, per Ian Rapoport.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice on Friday, in a limited capacity, after missing Thursday’s session with an abdominal injury. He was limited at Wednesday’s practice as well. The Chiefs listed him as questionable on this week’s official injury report.

The Chiefs are in the primetime slot on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Valdes-Scantling had four catches on seven targets last week for 48 yards. That was a season high for his yardage totals. He’s struggled to have much of an impact on the Chiefs offense, despite preseason hopes that he could be a home run threat. His 105 receiving yards this season are fourth on the team.

The Chiefs have tough matchup against the Buccaneers secondary, further hurting MVS’ value for fantasy lineups. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have been the team’s top receivers so far this season.