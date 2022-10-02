 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matt Prater injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Matt Prater is dealing with a right hip injury for Week 4. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) is congratulated by guard Justin Pugh (67) after a filed goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic

It’s a lengthy injury report for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Tucked in among a list of wide receivers and others, you’ll find kicker Matt Prater is also listed as questionable. The Cardinals kicker is dealing with a hip injury. The good news is that he was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Cardinals have a road date with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

The 37-year-old kicker has been perfect so far this season, hitting both PAT attempts he’s made. He’s connected on all four field goal attempts too, all those coming last week against the Rams, a game that put him on the radar for fantasy lineups this week.

If Prater is your kicker, you’ll want to check the news again on Sunday morning to see if there’s been an update on his status.

More From DraftKings Nation