Matt Prater injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

It’s a lengthy injury report for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Tucked in among a list of wide receivers and others, you’ll find kicker Matt Prater is also listed as questionable. The Cardinals kicker is dealing with a hip injury. The good news is that he was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Cardinals have a road date with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

The 37-year-old kicker has been perfect so far this season, hitting both PAT attempts he’s made. He’s connected on all four field goal attempts too, all those coming last week against the Rams, a game that put him on the radar for fantasy lineups this week.

If Prater is your kicker, you’ll want to check the news again on Sunday morning to see if there’s been an update on his status.