Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 4 inactives come in

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. This week has a ton of injuries to note, and we are watching even more as inactive are soon to be reported. Injury reports for the 1 p.m. slate of games will drop at 11:30 a.m. ET. The report for the 4:05 p.m. ET game should be available at 2:35 p.m. ET, while the 4:25 p.m. ET games should drop by 2:55 p.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals. On the other side of the ball, WR Marquise Brown was added to the injury report on Friday, which is never a good sign. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have wide receiver issues of their own as they have WR Chris Godwin, WR Julio Jones and WR Russell Gage all questionable, with WR Breshad Perriman doubtful.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Final injury report

QB

Out: Mac Jones (NE - ankle), Dak Prescott (DAL - right thumb), Jameis Winston (NO - back, ankle)

Questionable: Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

RB

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price (SF - ankle), David Montgomery (CHI - ankle, knee), Boston Scott (PHI - rib), D’Andre Swift (DET - shoulder, ankle)

Questionable: RB Alvin Kamara (NO - rib), Christian McCaffrey (CAR - thigh), Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL - knee)

WR

Out: WR Keenan Allen (LAC - hamstring), D.J. Chark (DET - ankle), Tyrie Cleveland (DEN - hamstring), A.J. Green (ARI - knee), Jake Kumerow (BUF - ankle), Jakobi Meyers (NE - knee), Hunter Renfrow (LV - concussion), Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - knee), Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET - ankle), Michael Thomas (NO - foot), Kadarius Toney (NYG - hamstring)

Doubtful: Danny Gray (SF - hip), Breshad Perriman (TB - knee)

Questionable: Marquise Brown (ARI - foot), Gabe Davis (BUF - ankle), Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Chris Godwin (TB - hamstring), Cody Hollister (TEN - back), Julio Jones (TB - knee), Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), Zay Jones (JAX - ankle), Jarvis Landry (NO - ankle), Rondale Moore (ARI - hamstring), Kyle Philips (TEN - shoulder), Josh Reynolds (DET - ankle), Laviska Shenault (CAR - hamstring), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC - abdomen)

TE

Out: Brevin Jordan (HOU - ankle), Foster Moreau (LV - knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Griffin (CHI - Achilles)

Questionable: Pharaoh Brown (HOU - shoulder), Dawson Knox (BUF - foot), Donald Parham (LAC - hamstring), Dalton Schultz (DAL - knee)