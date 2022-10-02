Pick on the Total for the Orioles-Yankees game on October 2

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to clinch their first season above .500 since 2016 and a win on the road against the New York Yankees would get them to that plateau.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees (-165, 7)

The Yankees announced after Saturday’s 8-0 victory that instead of expected started Luis Severino getting that start that instead Chi Chi Gonzalez would make his debut for the team.

Gonzalez began the season with the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers, registering a 6.87 ERA and 2.5 home runs per nine innings between six appearances and for his career has a 5.74 ERA with 3.7 walks per nine innings allowed.

The Orioles counter with Kyle Bradish, who has allowed at least three runs in six of his last 10 starts and overall has posted a 5.11 ERA with 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The bullpen behind Bradish overall has been solid with the ninth ranked bullpen in ERA this season, but are 26th in bullpen ERA since the start of the month of September with a 4.93 ERA in that span.

The Yankees lead the league in home runs and total runs in the American League, and will be locked up in a high scoring series finale on Sunday.

The Play: Orioles vs Yankees Over 7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).