How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix if you have Dish Network or Sling TV

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix is getting underway this morning after a rain delay, but if you are a Dish Network or Sling TV subscriber, you are unable to watch the race. The F1 race is scheduled to air on ESPN2 and a contract dispute has resulted in Dish and Sling TV dropping their Disney packages. Those include all the notable ESPN channels as well as FX, Freeform, National Geographic, Disney Channel and various local ABC affiliates.

There are some temporary alternatives while we wait for all parties involve to sort out their nonsense. The two most notable options are FuboTV and YouTube TV.

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial that provides the full ESPN slate. Make sure you set a reminder for a week from now if you don’t want to continue to pay $69.99/month for the service going forward, as you’ll be prompted to put your payment information in before the free trial begins.

YouTube TV also offers a 21-day free trial and carries ESPN games on their platform.