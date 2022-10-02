Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds heading into game week

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday in Week 6, with kickoff from SHI in New Jersey set for 7 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

Nebraska is just trying to navigate this season before deciding how to move forward with the program. The Cornhuskers finally got rid of Scott Frost and are likely going to conduct a widespread coaching search once the season ends. If Nebraska can get to a bowl game, interim head coach Mickey Joseph could make a case for the permanent gig.

Rutgers is coming into this matchup after getting thoroughly rocked by Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights started off the season 3-0 before dropping back-to-back conference games. Against a struggling Nebraska squad at home, Rutgers should back itself to get that first Big Ten win of the season.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers opening odds

Spread: Nebraska -1

Total: 51.5

