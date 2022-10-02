Houston vs. Memphis odds heading into game week

The Houston Cougars are attempting to get back to winning ways when they meet the Memphis Tigers on Friday in Week 6 of the college football season. Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2.

The Cougars are coming off an overtime loss to Tulane in Week 5. Houston has not been able to parlay last year’s successful season into much this year, going 2-3 through five weeks.

Memphis has been on fire since losing the opening game to Mississippi State. The Tigers have won four straight and now look to take care of a struggling Houston team at home. Memphis has been lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging 34.4 points per game.

Houston vs. Memphis opening odds

Spread: Memphis -3

Total: 56.5

