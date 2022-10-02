UNLV vs. San Jose State odds heading into game week

The UNLV Rebels will meet the San Jose Spartans Friday in Week 6 of the college football season. Kickoff from CEFCU Stadium in San Jose is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Rebels have been putting up a lot of points this season outside of the loss to California. UNLV is coming off a relatively close win over New Mexico, with the Rebels needing a massive fourth quarter to secure the win.

San Jose State nearly pulled off the upset over Auburn in Week 2, which is the only blemish on this team’s record. Head coach Brent Brennan has built a nice program here and could have a special season with this 2022 group. After a slow start this season, the Spartans have begun pouring on the points in the last two games.

UNLV vs. San Jose State opening odds

Spread: San Jose State University -5

Total: 55

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.