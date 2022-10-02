4 Michigan vs. Indiana odds heading into game week

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff for this Big Ten Matchup is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 8. It will air on CHANNEL.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are coming off a conference win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-14. Running back Blake Corum continues to impress and had another big game. He carried the ball 29 times for 133 yards and a touchdown and added two receptions for nine yards through the air. JJ McCarthy finished 18 for 24 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown picking up a solid Big Ten win.

The Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) have dropped two games in a row, with the most recent being Nebraska. Indiana went into halftime tied at 21 apiece with the Cornhuskers but couldn't muster any more points as they took the 35-21 loss. The Mizzou transfer Connor Bazelak finished 22 of 44 passing for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Hoosiers need to try and get Cam Camper more involved as he has been their best receiver this year.

Michigan vs. Indiana opening odds

Spread: Michigan -21

Total: 56.5

