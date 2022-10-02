 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#19 BYU vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The BYU Cougars will meet in a neutral site game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 8.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) rolls out of the pocket and attempts a pass during a football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 24, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 19 BYU Cougars will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a neutral site game that will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff on Saturday, October 8 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.

The Cougars (4-1 Independent) have won back-to-back games and have scored exactly 38 points in both wins. They are coming off a 38-26 win against Utah State. Quarterback Jaren Hall finished 17 of 27 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. BYU’s defense forced three turnovers, including a 34-yard pick-six from Max Tooley.

The Fighting Irish (2-2 Independent) are coming off their bye week, so should be well rested for this game. In their last game, they took down the UNC Tar Heels 45-32. After losing their first two games of the season, they have now won two in a row. Quarterback Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Audric Estime had a great game rushing 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -3
Total: 51.5

