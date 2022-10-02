19 BYU vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The No. 19 BYU Cougars will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a neutral site game that will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff on Saturday, October 8 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.

The Cougars (4-1 Independent) have won back-to-back games and have scored exactly 38 points in both wins. They are coming off a 38-26 win against Utah State. Quarterback Jaren Hall finished 17 of 27 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. BYU’s defense forced three turnovers, including a 34-yard pick-six from Max Tooley.

The Fighting Irish (2-2 Independent) are coming off their bye week, so should be well rested for this game. In their last game, they took down the UNC Tar Heels 45-32. After losing their first two games of the season, they have now won two in a row. Quarterback Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Audric Estime had a great game rushing 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -3

Total: 51.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.