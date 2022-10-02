Virginia Tech vs. Pitt odds heading into game week

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the ACC Network.

The Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) have lost two games in a row. Most recently, they fell to the UNC Tar Heels 41-10. Grant Wells couldn't get much going for Virginia Tech and finished 16 of 26 passing for 139 yards with no touchdown and an interception. If the Hokies want to move the ball against Pitt, they will have to get RB Keshawn King and WR Kaleb Smith more involved.

The Panthers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) fell out of the AP top-25 this week after a brutal loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 26-21. Slovis had a good game throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Wide receiver Jaden Bradley had two touchdowns, but Pitt will need RB Israel Abanikanda to bounce back if they want to get a win in this game.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh opening odds

Spread: Pittsburgh -14

Total: 43

