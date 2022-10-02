North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) odds heading into game week

The North Carolina Tar Heels will head south to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

North Carolina (4-1) took care of Virginia Tech with ease on Saturday, crushing the Hokies 41-10 and moving into a tie for first place in ACC Coastal standings. Quarterback Drake Maye had a banner day, throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns, and adding another 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Tar Heels started their season with a shaky win over Appalachian State, and were handed their only loss by Notre Dame in Week 4.

Miami’s early stint in the rankings was ruined by back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State. Week 5 was off for the Hurricanes, and the Tar Heels will be their first ACC opponent of the season as they head into the conference portion of their schedule.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) opening odds

Spread: Miami -5

Total: 66

