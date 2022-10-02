 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) odds heading into game week

The Tar Heels travel south to take on the Hurricanes as ACC play continues

By grace.mcdermott
Power Echols #23 of the North Carolina Tar Heels signals the start of the fourth quarter during their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels will head south to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

North Carolina (4-1) took care of Virginia Tech with ease on Saturday, crushing the Hokies 41-10 and moving into a tie for first place in ACC Coastal standings. Quarterback Drake Maye had a banner day, throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns, and adding another 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Tar Heels started their season with a shaky win over Appalachian State, and were handed their only loss by Notre Dame in Week 4.

Miami’s early stint in the rankings was ruined by back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State. Week 5 was off for the Hurricanes, and the Tar Heels will be their first ACC opponent of the season as they head into the conference portion of their schedule.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) opening odds

Spread: Miami -5
Total: 66

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation