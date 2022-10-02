12 Utah vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

The No. 12 Utah Utes will hit the road to take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday, October 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight games after beginning their season with a loss to the Florida Gators. Most recently, they decimated Oregon State 42-16. Quarterback Cameron Rising did a little bit of everything passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns and rushing seven times for another 73 yards and another score. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele had seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are undefeated heading into this matchup, and their offense has been firing on all cylinders as they have scored at least 32 points in each win. Most recently, they upset then-No. 15 Washington, 40-32. UCLA got out to the 40-16 lead thanks to QB Dorian-Thompson Robinson completing 24 of his 33 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah vs. UCLA opening odds

Spread: Utah -3

Total: 65.5

