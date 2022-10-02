Washington State vs. #6 USC odds heading into game week

The Washington State Cougars, sitting just 17 votes away from the AP Top 25, will travel to the Coliseum to take on the formidable USC Trojans as Pac-12 play continues in Week 6. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8 and is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Cougars (4-1) handed the California Golden Bears a 28-9 thrashing this week. The only loss they have on their schedule was against the Oregon Ducks, who shocked Washington State with a 29-point fourth quarter to win it. QB Cameron Ward has thrown over 1,400 yards so far this season, his 13 touchdowns marred by seven interceptions.

USC continues to dominate the Pac-12, grabbing yet another W against Arizona State last night as the Lincoln Riley-Caleb Williams machine stays hard at work. The Trojans are looking to crack the top five, and this Cougars team may prove to be a real challenge for their defense.

Washington State vs. USC opening odds

Spread: USC -11

Total: 60

