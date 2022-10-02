3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds heading into game week

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road and take on the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 8. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) dominated in their win against Rutgers last week. They picked up the 49-10 win on the back of running back Maiyan Williams rushing for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State has dominated its last four opponents and looks to continue the trend with another statement win.

Michigan State (2-3) struggled against Maryland on Saturday, dropping their third in a row after back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They’re sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten East standings at 0-2 in conference play.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State opening odds

Spread: OSU -24

Total: 61.5

