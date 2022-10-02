 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

#23 Florida State vs. #10 NC State odds heading into game week

ACC play continues next weekend after Florida State and NC State both lost to ranked conference opponents on Saturday.

By grace.mcdermott
&nbsp;Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) tries to pump up the crowd in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles on October 01, 2022, at at Bobby Bowden Field At Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ACC play continues as Florida State faces North Carolina State in Week 6 at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

The Seminoles lost to No. 22 Wake Forest last week, bringing them to a 4-1 overall record and a 2-1 ACC record. QB Jordan Travis threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his efforts, but had a key fumble in the first half that helped the Demon Deacons overcome FSU 31-21.

NC State was never quite able to pull into stride with Clemson in the second half on Saturday, keeping it close up to halftime but losing 30-20 in Death Valley. The Wolfpack was held to just 34 rushing yards, forcing QB Devin Leary to make it happen in the air. Leary struggled to connect, though, going 28-for-47 for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Florida State vs. NC State opening odds

Spread: NC State -2.5
Total: 52.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation