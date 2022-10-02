23 Florida State vs. #10 NC State odds heading into game week

ACC play continues as Florida State faces North Carolina State in Week 6 at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

The Seminoles lost to No. 22 Wake Forest last week, bringing them to a 4-1 overall record and a 2-1 ACC record. QB Jordan Travis threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his efforts, but had a key fumble in the first half that helped the Demon Deacons overcome FSU 31-21.

NC State was never quite able to pull into stride with Clemson in the second half on Saturday, keeping it close up to halftime but losing 30-20 in Death Valley. The Wolfpack was held to just 34 rushing yards, forcing QB Devin Leary to make it happen in the air. Leary struggled to connect, though, going 28-for-47 for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Florida State vs. NC State opening odds

Spread: NC State -2.5

Total: 52.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.