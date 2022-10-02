Texas Tech vs. #9 Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech dropped to 3-2 on the season with a 37-28 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 5. It was a big letdown for the Red Raiders, who had knocked off Texas the previous week on the road. QB Donovan Smith threw for 359 yards and two TDs, but also turned the ball over twice. K State did a good job limiting the ground game for Tech, which combined for 114 yards on 34 carries. That will need to change if Texas Tech wants to have any shot at beating OK State.

The Cowboys are riding high coming off a big 36-25 win over Baylor in Week 5. OK State remains undefeated but is still behind Kansas and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys were able to capitalize on a few Baylor turnovers, which helped considering the offense wasn’t incredibly efficient.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -9

Total: 64

