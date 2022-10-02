17 Texas A&M vs. #2 Alabama odds heading into game week

The Texas A&M Aggies head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Aggies dropped their second game of the season to Mississippi State in Week 5. The 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs was a killer for A&M, which is 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. It will be difficult staying on the road against the powerhouse that is Bama football. The Aggies got torched by Bulldogs QB Will Rogers and WR Rara Thomas.

The Tide rolled on Saturday in Week 5 vs. Arkansas despite an injury to QB Bryce Young. He left in the second quarter due to a shoulder issue. After the game, coach Nick Saban told reporters Young is dealing with an AC sprain and is considered day-to-day. His status will be key heading into this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama opening odds

Spread: Alabama -24

Total: 50

