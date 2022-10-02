8 Tennessee vs. LSU odds heading into game week

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers head down to Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Vols are coming off a bye week 4-0 and in great position in the SEC. This may be a trap game though with Alabama looming in Week 7 at home. Tennessee will have a brutal stretch of three of four games against Bama, Georgia and Kentucky, the other top three teams in the conference. That will be the first major test for QB Hendon Hooker enters Week 6 with the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

LSU has shaken off that opening week loss to Florida State in brutal fashion to win four straight heading into this key matchup with Tennessee. Down 17-0 in Week 5, the Tigers rallied to beat Auburn 21-17 on the road. The comeback was capped by a 20-yard TD run by John Emery Jr.

Tennessee vs. LSU opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: 62.5

