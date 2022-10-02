South Carolina vs. Kentucky odds heading into game week

The SEC East means as the South Carolina Gamecocks face the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, KY on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) cleaned out in-state neighbor South Carolina State in a 50-10 win last Saturday. But they’ll need to protect the ball better to find success in league play, with transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler having four touchdowns but seven interceptions already this season.

Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) fell 22-19 at Ole Miss on Saturday, but were driving to take the lead before a Will Levis fumble on a pass attempt ended the comeback attempt. But even with the loss, the Cardiac ‘Cats still control their destiny in the SEC East, and will get top-ranked Georgia in Lexington to close the season in what should be one of the best games of the conference season.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky opening odds

Spread: Kentucky -10.5

Total: 48.5

