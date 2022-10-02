Auburn vs. #1 Georgia odds heading into game week

The Auburn Tigers have the tough task of heading on the road to take on No. 1 Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

This couldn’t come at a worse time for Auburn. The Tigers just got embarrassed at home against LSU, blowing a 17-0 lead to lose 21-17. This after Auburn barely got past Missouri, who actually gave the Bulldogs a game in Week 5. Fumbles and turnovers were a big issue for the Tigers. QBs combined for two INTs and Auburn fumbled the ball six times, losing the ball twice. Good luck against Georgia if you’re going to cough the ball up that much.

Now let’s talk about the Bulldogs. Georgia didn’t look like the juggernaut we’re used to seeing in Week 5 vs. Mizzou. The Bulldogs were down 22-12 in the fourth quarter before waking up. It took a 75-yard drive followed by a 68-yard drive for back-to-back TDs to come back and win 26-22. It was a bit of a scare for UGA, which can’t really afford to have a misstep before the SEC Championship game.

Auburn vs. No. 1 Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -28

Total: 48.5

