Texas vs. #18 Oklahoma odds heading into game week

The Red River Rivalry is here in Week 6 when Texas and Oklahoma head to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Longhorns are coming off a convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5. Texas picked up the 38-20 win thanks to a flawless performance by QB Hudson Card filling in for Quinn Ewers again. Card threw for 303 yards and three TDs. WRs Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders each had two TDs, plus Worthy threw for one on a trick play. Had Texas not blew last week against Texas Tech, the Longhorns would be in decent position in the Big 12.

What’s wrong with the Sooners? After losing a close shootout to Kansas State last week, OU got stomped by TCU 55-24 on the road. The Sooners have major issues on defense, particularly defending the run. TCU ran for 361 yards and five TDs. Even in the Big 12 that’s egregious.

Texas vs. Oklahoma opening odds

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 67

