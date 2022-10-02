 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How often do 4-0 teams miss the playoffs?

We break down the history of 4-0 teams and current odds for 3-0 teams in 2022.

By David Fucillo
Running back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the second half at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL has opened Week 4 and there is one undefeated team left in the standings. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders last week to improve to 3-0 and the Miami Dolphins loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football leaves Philly as the lone unbeaten squad.

The Eagles will look to improve to 4-0 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are on a roll after their thumping of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars came into the season with a ton of questions, but they’re starting to look legit under head coach Doug Pederson.

Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are -265 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are a +225 underdog.

The Eagles odds to make the playoffs are currently -2000, trailing only the -2500 Bills. A 4-0 start doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth, but it gives them a huge margin for error. Dating back to 1990, 83.7% of teams that start the season 4-0 have made the playoffs. Over the past five seasons, every single team that started 4-0 made the playoffs.

The last team to start 4-0 and not make the playoffs was the Denver Broncos in 2016. They lost their first game in Week 5 and finished the season 9-7. The Chiefs and Raiders both finished 12-4 in the AFC West and the Dolphins finished 10-6 to claim the second wild card berth.

If you’re an Eagles fan, or you bet on the Eagles to make playoffs, you have to like where things stand.

