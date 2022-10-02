SMU vs. UCF odds heading into game week

The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian gives us the first Wednesday night football of the FBS season as the SMU Mustangs face the Central Florida Knights in Oviedo, Florida and the structurally questionable FBC Mortgage Stadium on Wednesday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Mustangs (2-2, 0-0 AAC) fell by one score each to against Maryland and TCU the last two weeks. Tanner Moredcai has won the quarterback job with Sonny Dykes moving across town, and has 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in early trading this season.

With the hurricane the Knights (3-1, 0-0 AAC) get a few extra days to prepare and hopefully draw a crowd to their stadium. Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee struggled mightily against the Louisville Cardinals, and was just 8-16 for 49 yards in a comfortable win over Georgia Tech. But his balance as a runner is a good fit for what Gus Malzhan wants to do offensively.

SMU vs. UCF opening odds

Spread: UCF -3.5

Total: 64.5

