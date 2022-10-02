Trevor Zegras dealing with upper-body injury during preseason

Anaheim Ducks C Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday afternoon. The Ducks sent Zegras for an MRI on Saturday and it looks like the results came back fine. At this point it’s unclear if Zegras will be good to go for the 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken.

Zegras is coming off a stellar rookie season in which he scored 23 goals with 38 assists in 75 games, finishing second in Calder Trophy voting behind Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider. Zegras is expected to center the Ducks’ top line with Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano on the wings. If Zegras is out, the Ducks could shift Ryan Strome to top-line center and move Henrique back to his original position down the middle.

In terms of betting, we’re not really looking at anything for the Ducks, especially if Zegras is dealing with an injury already. Anaheim is +15000 to win the Cup and +7500 to win the Western Conference. Zegras is also +15000 to win the Hart Trophy. It’s not completely out of the question, as crazy as it seems. Zegras should be the leading scorer for the Ducks this season and if Anaheim surprises us all and makes the playoffs, he’d have a good case.